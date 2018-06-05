Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 This Week At Mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC examination result on May 30, 2018. In the 12th board examination, 88.41 per cent students passed in the board examination.
The board result will be available on the official website for Maharashtra examination results. The board had earlier released the result for HSC examination on the same website.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: How to check
Step one: Go to official Maharashtra board result website: www.mahresult.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the SSC Examination Result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your results.
CommentsIn 2017, more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination and more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. More girls had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examination than boys. The pass percentage was 88.74 per cent in 2017.
