Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 This Week At Mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra board SSC result 2018 is expected to be released by the end of this week.

Education | | Updated: June 05, 2018 15:02 IST
New Delhi:  Maharashtra board SSC result is expected to be released by the end of this week. The board has so far not provided any confirmation yet but based on past year trends, the board result for 10th students is released soon after the result for Maharashtra Board HSC examination is released. In 2017, the result for SSC examination was released on June 13

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC examination result on May 30, 2018. In the 12th board examination, 88.41 per cent students passed in the board examination. 

The board result will be available on the official website for Maharashtra examination results. The board had earlier released the result for HSC examination on the same website. 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: How to check

Step one: Go to official Maharashtra board result website: www.mahresult.nic.in. 

Step two: Click on the SSC Examination Result link. 

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your results. 

In 2017, more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination and more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. More girls had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examination than boys. The pass percentage was 88.74 per cent in 2017. 

