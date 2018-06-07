Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Declaration Date Confirmed MSBSHSE has confirmed the date and time for Maharashtra SSC result 2018.

Maharashtra SSC result 2018 is expected tomorrow. A source close to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( MSBSHSE ) has confirmed it to NDTV that the SSC results are coming tomorrow at 1 pm. Last year the Board had released the SSC or class 10 results on June 13, 2017. SSC result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Last year, more than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination and more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 88.74 per cent in 2017.MSBSHSE had announced the class 12 or HSC results recently on May 30, 2018. While 88.41% students have cleared the exam, Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.85%. Girls's pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent.In order to check the Maharashtra SSC result candidates shall have to enter their roll number and mother's first name.Immediately after the declaration of SSC result, the official website may slow down. In cases as such, students are suggested to wait for a while. Else, students can also check their results at alternate result hosting portals examresults.net, indiaresults.com. After downloading the online mark statement, students should check the entries made. Class 10 pass certificate is used as an official proof for date of birth.