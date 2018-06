Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Released Online: Know How To Check



Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Know How To Check Online

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: In case the official website doesn't load properly, students can go to alternate result hosting portals like knowyourresult.com, jagranjosh.com and bhaskar.com and indiaresults.com.

Step 3: Enter details like roll number, mother's name

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

Online portal of Maharashtra SSC result 2018 is active now. The MSBSHSE Board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has already announced the result. Individual online mark statement of the SSC result is available online. Overall 89.41% students have cleared the examination this year. SSC students have fared well than the HSC students by 1%. In Maharashtra HSC result , the overall pass percentage is 88.41%. The Maharashtra SSC results 2018 will be announced on mahresult.nic.in sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com . Students can log in to the result portal using their board roll number and mother's first name.Last year, the result was announced on June 13, 2018.The MSBSHSE Board will issue board certificates and mark statements supporting the SSC result immediately after it is released online. An official update or communication from respective schools will be given to students in due course of time. Students are suggested to save a copy of the online mark sheet after downloading the result. Though not an official proof for SSC result, the saved copy of the mark statement can be used for reference purpose. After downloading the online mark statement, students should check the entries made. Class 10 pass certificate is used as an official proof for date of birth.