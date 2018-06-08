Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Released Online

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Result Announced, 89.41 Per Cent Students pass
Last year, the result was announced on June 13, 2018.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Know How To Check Online
- Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above.
- Step 2: In case the official website doesn't load properly, students can go to alternate result hosting portals like knowyourresult.com, jagranjosh.com and bhaskar.com and indiaresults.com.
- Step 3: Enter details like roll number, mother's name
- Step 4: Submit the details
- Step 5: Get the result
The MSBSHSE Board will issue board certificates and mark statements supporting the SSC result immediately after it is released online. An official update or communication from respective schools will be given to students in due course of time. Students are suggested to save a copy of the online mark sheet after downloading the result. Though not an official proof for SSC result, the saved copy of the mark statement can be used for reference purpose.
CommentsAfter downloading the online mark statement, students should check the entries made. Class 10 pass certificate is used as an official proof for date of birth.
