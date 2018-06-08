Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Result Announced, 89.41 Per Cent Students pass Maharashtra Board SSC result has been declared. The pass percentage is 89.41 per cent.

The pass percentage for girls is 91.17 per cent and for boys is 87.27 per cent. The pass percentage for Konkan district is 96%, for Mumbai the pass percentage is 90.41% and for Pune is 92.08%. The least pass percentage has been recorded for Nagpur which has 85% pass percentage.



The pass percentage for girls is 91.17 per cent and for boys is 87.27 per cent. The pass percentage for Konkan district is 96%, for Mumbai the pass percentage is 90.41% and for Pune is 92.08%. The least pass percentage has been recorded for Nagpur which has 85% pass percentage.



Students who qualify in SSC examination, will be promoted and admitted to high school.



Maharashtra Board SSC Result Declared: Live Update



In 2017, the result for Maharashtra SSC examination was announced on June 13. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 88.74.



The result will be announced on the Maharashtra results portal and will also be available through SMS.





Immediately after the declaration of SSC result, the official website may slow down. In cases as such, students are suggested to wait for a while. Else, students can also check their results at alternate result hosting portals examresults.net, indiaresults.com.



Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC examination result on May 30, 2018. In the 12th board examination, 88.41 per cent students passed in the board examination.



