Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Out. Direct Links Here

SSC result 2019 Maharashtra: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune has declared the Maharashtra SSC results officially, according to reports. The reports said more than 12 lakh students have qualified the SSC board exam in with the Maharashtra SSC results announced today. The SSC result has been announced in a press conference officially and the same is available online now for students to download. The Maharashtra SSC results were announced online by 1.00 pm on mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. According to reports, in the SSC results announced today, 88.38% students have cleared the SSC or Class 10 exam in Konkan region. As per reports, 20 students got 100% mark in the SSC exam this year.

While the overall pass percentage stands at 77.10 in the SSC results announced today, a total of 1,794 schools have registered 100% pass percentage in SSC board exam this year.

The candidates who are waiting for Maharashtra SSC result 2019 may click on this direct link provided here to download their results:

Apart from the link provided above the Maharashtra SSC results can also be accessed from the following websites:

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Along with these websites, the Maharashtra SSC results are also expected to be announced on third party private portal, examresutls.net.

If you are here to know about how to download your Maharashtra SSC results, follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2 : On next page, enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

