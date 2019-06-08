Maharashtra: 77.10% Clear SSC Exam; Pass Percentage Dips

16 lakh students had appeared for the SSC board exam in Maharashtra.

Out of 16 lakh students, close to 13 lakh have qualified the SSC or class 10 board exam in Maharashtra. Results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education. Board Chairman Shakuntala Kale announced the overall performance of students in a press conference at Pune. Among the regions under the Board, Konkan has registered the highest pass percentage of 88.38%.

Check SSC Result Here

The pass percentage in SSC result has dipped. In 2018, 89.41 per cent students had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent.

SSC pass certificate is a valid proof for date of birth. Therefore soon after downloading the result students should check the details and errors, if any, should be rectified at the earliest.

Candidates can log in to the SSC result portal using their roll number and mother's first name . Therefore candidates should have their board exam admit card in hand.

Read Also

Maharashtra SSC Results: 3 Important Points Students Should Know

Maharashtra SSC Results Soon, Here's How To Download

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Today @ 1.00 PM. Details Here

Maharashtra Board To Announce SSC Result Tomorrow: Key Points To Note

Click here for more Education News