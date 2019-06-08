Maharashtra SSC Results Soon, Here's How To Download

Maharashtra SSC results will be available on mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org

MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (also known as Maharashtra Board), Pune will declare the SSC results or Class 10 results today for around 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra Board will announce the Secondary School Certificate or SSC results for the examinations held in the month of March on the official websites. The SSC results will be available on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. Apart from these websites, the Maharashtra SSC results will also be released on third party websites owned by private firms.

Details regarding the Maharashtra SSC results will be available on the official website of the Board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

In last academic year, 89.41 per cent candidates had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination with girls performing better than boys in terms of pass percentage. The pass percentage for girls in 2018 was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra SSC results:

Step One : Go to the official website of Maharashtra SSC result, mahresult.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the SSC result link given on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your roll number and mother's first name as your had entered during the registration

Step Four : Then click submit

Step Five : Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

As it happened earlier, there is a chance that the official websites may not respond when large number of students tries to access results websites at the same time. In such a situation, the candidates may check their results from alternative portals which host Maharashtra SSC results. The Maharashtra Board had said the results will also be published on portals like sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The Maharashtra SSC results are also expected on third party portals like examresults.net.

