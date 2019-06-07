Maharashtra Board To Announce SSC Result Tomorrow: Key Points To Note

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 On June 8 At 1 pm

Few days after declaring the class 12 result or the HSC exam result, the Maharashtra Board is all set to announce the class 10 or SSC result tomorrow. The Board has confirmed the SSC result date and time today. Students who took the SSC board exam this year can check their result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in, 1 pm onwards. In the HSC result, the overall pass percentage has dipped. This year 85.88% of the total students who took the HSC exam have qualified for higher education.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Key Points

Students should check the SSC result from the official result portal mahresult.nic.in.

Students can refer to the official website of the Board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, for updates on the SSC result. However the result will be hosted only on the result portal.

Candidates would need their roll number and mother's first name to log in to the result website. Therefore candidates should have their board exam admit card in hand.

The result portal may slow down after the SSC results are out. Usually result websites crash when lakhs of students login at the same time. In cases as such students should wait for a while and retry later.

Save the online mark sheet downloaded from the website. The online mark statement is only for reference. The Board will issue documents like mark sheet and pass certificate immediately after the SSC results are out.

SSC pass certificate will be used as a valid proof for date of birth. Therefore soon after downloading the result students should check the details and errors, if any, should be rectified at the earliest.

In 2018, 89.41 per cent students had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination with girls performing better than boys in terms of pass percentage. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent.

