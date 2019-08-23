Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exam Result Today

HSC supplementary result 2019 Maharashtra @mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm today

The class 12 supplementary exam result for Maharashtra students will be declared today. The exam result also referred to as the HSC supplementary result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result at 1 pm today.

HSC Supplementary Result Link (Direct link will be generated after the results are out)

More than 1 lakh candidates took the HSC supplementary exam this year.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result: Know How To Check

The Maharashtra SSC results for general exams held in March were released on June 8 while the HSC results were announced on May 28.

As of now the date for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam result has not been announced yet. The Board has conducted the Supplementary examinations for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC, the Maharashtra equivalent of Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, the equivalent of Class 12) till August 3.

According to the press release by the Board, after the Maharashtra Supplementary results for HSC are are declared, students who wish to apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets can do so between August 26 and September 14.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.