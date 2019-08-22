Maharashtra Supplementary Result For HSC Soon. Details Here

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019: HSC result will be released soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE Pune, will release the HSC or Class 12 supplementary examination results tomorrow on the official website. The Maharashtra Supplementary result for the HSC examinations held in July will be released on the official result website, mahresult.nic.in. According to a statement by MSBSHSE, the body which conducts secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state, the results will be at 1 pm on Friday August 23, 2019.

The Board has conducted the Supplementary examinations for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC, the Maharashtra equivalent of Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, the equivalent of Class 12) till August 3.

The Board has not yet declared a date for Maharashtra SSC Supplementary results. The SSC Supplementary results are expected to be announced soon at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra SSC results for general exams held in March were released on June 8 while the HSC results were announced on May 28.

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 for both HSC and SSC papers:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Maharashtra Board examinations, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2019 link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 from next page

According to the press release by the Board, after the Maharashtra Supplementary results for HSC are are declared, students who wish to apply for a photocopy of their answersheets can do so between August 26 and September 14.

