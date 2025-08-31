Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Announced Soon

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination results 2025 shortly. Once declared, students can check and download their results on the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

How to download HPBOSE supplementary result?

Step 1. Visit the official website, hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.

Step 3. Select "HPSOS 10th Supplementary Result" or "HPSOS 12th Supplementary Result".

Step 4. Enter your roll number and submit.

Step 5. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results via DigiLocker and through SMS by sending their roll number to 56263. The online scorecard will be provisional, and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

What details will be mentioned on the marksheet?

• Name of the student

• Roll number

• Class and stream (for Class 12)

• Subject-wise marks

• Total marks obtained

• Result status (Pass or Fail)

The main exam results were earlier declared on May 17, 2025 for Class 12 and May 15, 2025 for Class 10. In the Class 10 board exams, 75,862 students passed out of 95,495, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.8 per cent.