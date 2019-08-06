Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 Date Not Fixed Yet: Official

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 dates have not been fixed yet: Official

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE Pune, the official body which conducts secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state said it is yet to decide a date for Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019. The Board has conducted the Supplementary examinations for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC, the Maharashtra equivalent of Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, the equivalent of Class 12) till August 3. The Maharashtra Supplementary results are expected to be released at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra SSC results for general exams held in March were released on June 8 while the HSC results were announced on May 28.

"We have not finalised any date for the results. The exams are concluded on August 3. How is it possible to release the results in three days," an official from the Board said while dismissing rumours about an August 6 release of Maharashtra Supplementary results.

"The students and media will be informed in advance when the Board fixes a results' date," the official added.

Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 for both HSC and SSC papers:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Maharashtra Board examinations, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 or Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2019 links given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019 from next page

The Board is expected to release both results on separate dates.

