Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2025 Result To Be Declared On June 16 And 17, Check Here

MHT CET Result 2025: The PCM exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27, while the PCB group exam was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025.

MHT CET Result 2025: Candidates will be able to download the result on cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Result 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra is scheduled to declare the result for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) on June 16 and June 17, 2025, respectively. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The PCM exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27, while the PCB group exam was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025.

MHT CET Result 2025: How To Download MHT CET Result?

  • Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Click on "MHT-CET Results 2025" on the right side of the page.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your result for future reference.

MHT CET Result 2025: Exam Pattern

  • The exam was conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based format and three exams were conducted for both the groups, PCM and PCB.
  • Zero marks were deducted for a wrong answer.
  • The exam was held for a duration of 60 minutes, carrying a weight of 100 marks.

Once the result for both the groups has been declared, the counselling process will begin for admission to various state colleges in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other courses.

