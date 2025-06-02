Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result Expected On June 16 For Science Group

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The result is expected to be tentatively released on June 16, 2025. MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering pharmacy program No negative marking is applied on the MHT CET exam.

MHT CET PCB, PCM 2025: State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to schedule the result for both the groups, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) on June 16, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering (B.E./B.Tech) and pharmacy (B.Pharm) programs.

MHT CET Result 2025: How To Download MHT CET Result?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on "MHT-CET Results 2025" on the right side of the page.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

MHT CET Result 2025: Important Dates 2025

CET cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative result date for the MHT-CET-PCB and MHT-CET-PCM. Here is the result schedule shared by the Maharashtra CET cell.

MHT-CET-PCB 16-June-25 (Tentative)

MHT-CET-PCM 16-June-25 (Tentative)

MHT CET Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam was conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based format and three exams were conducted for both the groups, PCM and PCB.

No negative marking is applied on the MHT CET exam.

The exam was held for a duration of 60 minutes, carrying a weight of 100 marks.

The PCM exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27, while the PCB group exam was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025.

