MHT-CET 2025 Answer Key For Science Stream To Be Out On May 19; Raise Objections Till May 21

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Maharashtra is set to release the provisional answer keys for the MHT CET PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream on May 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access the answer key on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org - by logging in with their registered email ID and password. The window to raise objections against the answer key will be open from May 19 to May 21.

Candidates who find discrepancies or issues with any question or answer will have the option to raise objections within the stipulated time. Grievances or objections must be submitted through individual candidate login portals.

To raise objections against the provisional answer key, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. A facility to track submitted objections is available under the "Objection Tracking" section in the candidate login.

In case of any issues related to the login process, payment gateway, or general clarification regarding the objection process, candidates are advised to contact the CET Cell through the following official channels:

* Telephone: 022-22016157 / 53 / 59

* Email: cetcell@mahacet.org

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official portal for further updates or changes in the schedule.