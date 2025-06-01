MHT CET 2025: PCM, PCB Results To Be Announced Soon; Check How To Download

MHT CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the MHT CET 2025 results for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams shortly.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org - and logging in using their registered email ID and password.

MHT CET 2025 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link labeled "CET Result 2025"

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your registered Email ID and Password

Step 5: Your MHT CET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print a copy for future reference

After the declaration of the result, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the MHT CET 2025 counselling process. However, the exact counselling schedule is yet to be released by the authorities.

MHT CET 2025: Exam Pattern Overview

The MHT CET 2025 was conducted in two streams - PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). The exam consists of three papers, each carrying 100 marks and comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Paper 1: Mathematics

Paper 2: Physics and Chemistry

Paper 3: Biology (only for pharmacy stream candidates)

Each paper has a time duration of 90 minutes, and no negative marking is applied. The question paper was designed by giving 20% weightage to the Class 11 syllabus and 80% to the Class 12 syllabus.

The difficulty level of questions in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics was aligned with the JEE Main, whereas the Biology questions were framed to match the level of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

The PCM group exam was conducted between April 19 and April 27, while the PCB group exam was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025.