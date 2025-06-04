Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2025 Result To Be Declared On June 16

MHT CET 2025 Final Answer Key: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) final answer key has been released. The Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group provisional answer key was issued on May 19. Candidates who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Reportedly, over 7.64 lakh candidates appeared across both streams - PCB and PCM. For the PCB group, 3,01,072 candidates registered and 2,82,737 appeared, while for the PCM group, 4,64,263 candidates registered and 4,22,863 appeared.

This year, the MHT CET exams were conducted from April 22 to April 30 for the PCB group, and from May 2 to May 17 for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group.

According to the official notice, the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be declared on June 16, 2025.

Apart from the MHT CET result date, the tentative result dates for several other courses have also been released. Results for BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET and LLB 5-Year CET will be declared on June 4. The B Design CET result will be announced on June 9, while the LLB 3-Year CET result is scheduled for June 17.

MHT CET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Select the relevant course link.

You'll be directed to a new page where you must enter your login credentials.

After submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen.

Check, download, and save your result.

Take a printout for future reference.

After the MHT CET 2025 result is announced, the counselling process will begin for admissions to various state colleges in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other courses.

In 2024, the final answer keys for MHT CET PCB and PCM were released on June 3 and June 5, respectively.