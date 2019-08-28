WBSCTE Diploma Results Released. Direct Download Link Here

WBSCTE results have been released at webscte.co.in and indiaresults.com.

WBSCTE result 2019: West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development or WBSCTE has released the second and fourth semesters' result of Diploma in Engineering and Technology examinations. The Council has released the WBSCTE results for examinations held in June 2019 today. The results for Diploma in Pharmacy (Part-I and II) examinations held in June 2019 has also been published today on the official website, webscte.co.in. The WBSCTE results have also been released on third party results portal hosted by India Results, indiaresults.com.

WBSCTE result 2019: Direct link

Download your WBSCTE Diploma results from this direct link:

WBSCTE result 2019 direct link

WBSCTE result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your WBSCTE result:

Step one: Click on the direct link provided above

Step two: Enter your roll and number or registration number (except for Pharmacy candidates)

Step three: Click on 'Check result' link

Step four: Check your results from next page

