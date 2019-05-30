West Bengal Class 12 Result Released For Vocational Stream Students

West Bengal class 12 results have been released for vocational stream students

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development or WEBSCTE has released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019. The result is available on the official results portal - wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Vocational Examination this year can check their result using their examination roll number and date of birth.

West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Higher Secondary Vocational Exam Result 2019 link.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had released the class 12th result for regular stream students on May 27. 86.29 per cent students passed in class 12th. A total of 7,818 candidates secured 90 per cent or above marks and 2,63,149 students secured 60 per cent or above marks in Higher Secondary exam this year.

