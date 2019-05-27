West Bengal Class 12th Result Today

West Bengal HS result will be available on wbresults.nic.in 11 am onwards.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the class 12th result today. Dr. Mahua Das, President, WBCHSE, will announce the result in a press conference. The press conference will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 76 floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. The WBCHSE HS results' details will be available on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Students can get their HS results through websites, SMS, Mobile App from 11 am. The West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) examination was held from February 26 to March 13.

West Bengal 12th Result Today: Live Updates

Last year, the state topper, Granthan Sengupta, was from Arts stream and had scored 99.2 per cent marks. Second topper, Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, was from Science stream and has scored 98.6%. There are two third toppers with 98% marks.

Meanwhile, class 10 board exam result has been announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. 86.07% students have cleared the exam this year. The pass percentage was the highest considering the Board's performance in recent years. Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore emerged as the state topper after scoring 694 marks out of 700, a whopping 99.14 per cent. The second topper scored 691 and the third and four ranked received 689 and 687 marks respectively.

