West Bengal 12th Result Today: Live Updates

WB HS Result: West Bengal HS result will be released today @ wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result 2019: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce class 12 or Higher Secondary examination results today. The West Bengal HS result will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the council's official website and results portal. Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. The West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) examination began on February 26 and concluded on March 13. The West Bengal Madhyamik results have already been released. This year, 86.07 per cent students passed in the West Bengal Madhyamik exam. Class 12 students who have been waiting for their 12th result can check latest updates on WB HS result below.

West Bengal HS Result 2019: Live Updates