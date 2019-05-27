86.92 Per Cent Pass In West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam

West Bengal HS result announced, will be available on website after 11 am

WB HS Result 2019: 86.92 per cent students passed in the West Bengal higher secondary examination this year. 7, 90,000 students had registered and 7,77,000 students appeared for the exam. West Bengal HS result was declared by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Dr. Mahua Das in a press conference which was held at 10:00 am. The WB HS result will be available on the Council's official website at 11 am. Students have the option to check their result through multiple channels - website, SMS, and mobile app.

WB HS result will be available on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the HS Result link.

Step three: Enter required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

West Bengal HS Result 2019 On SMS

West Bengal HS results 2019: SMS service

The West Bengal HS results will be available through these SMS services:

Exametc.com

SMS to 54242

indiaresults.com

SMS to 5676750

news18bangla.com

SMS to 56263