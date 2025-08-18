"Extremely Disappointing Behaviour": Rajnath Singh After Opposition Skips Shubhanshu Shukla Discussion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has criticised the Opposition's conduct in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's space odyssey, describing it as "extremely unfortunate" and "disappointing". The Defence Minister has said subjects like space must be "kept above partisan politics" and that the Opposition could have participated in the discussion and provided constructive suggestions for India's space programme.

This morning, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Parliament will honour Mr Shukla by holding a special discussion on his space journey and sought the Opposition's cooperation, urging them to set political differences aside and celebrate a national hero.

But when the House met, Opposition MPs started protesting and raising slogans against the Election Commission, disrupting the proceedings and compelling the Chair to adjourn for the day.

आज लोकसभा में भारतीय वायु सेना के ग्रुप कैप्टन और ISRO मिशन के पायलट शुभांशु शुक्ला की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्पेस स्टेशन (ISS) यात्रा और उसके बाद की वापसी पर विशेष चर्चा के दौरान जिस तरह से विपक्ष ने सदन में हंगामा किया और सदन को चलने नहीं दिया, वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



"Today, during a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the journey of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force and ISRO mission pilot to the International Space Station (ISS) and his subsequent return, the manner in which the opposition created a ruckus in the House and did not allow it to function is extremely unfortunate," the Defence Minister said on X.

"This discussion was on the topic "India's Space Program and Its Role in Viksit Bharat 2047," which is related to national achievement, the country's pride, self-respect, and the prospects of scientific and national security in the future. The way the opposition obstructed it, their behavior today was extremely disappointing. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the unprecedented heights India is reaching in space exploration are remarkable. The opposition could have participated in the discussion and provided constructive review, criticism, and suggestions for India's space program," he added.

"Topics like space, which are extremely important for India's scientific and strategic vision in the 21st century, should at least be kept above partisan politics," Mr Singh said.

Amid the Opposition's protest, Union Minister for Space and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to them to encourage scientists and astronauts. "You may have disagreements with the government or the BJP, but this is about an astronaut and Air Force officer who has made the nation proud. At least show encouragement to our scientists and astronauts," he said, but the protests continued.

BJP MP Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, tried to ensure decorum in the House. "Every day you come with posters and banners. The entire nation is watching. This is a moment of pride for 140 crore Indians, but you do not want to discuss such an important issue," he said. When none of this worked, the House was adjourned for the day.

When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor realised that the Opposition won't join the discussion, he put out a post on X on how all Indians are proud of Group Captain Shukla. The post highlighted the strained ties between Mr Tharoor and the Congress leadership.

"Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience & data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," the Thiruvanathapuram MP said.

"Shukla's mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies, reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy. It demonstrates India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment. Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals. Well done," Mr Tharoor added.

Group Captain Shukla was part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission and spent over two weeks at the International Space Station. The spacecraft taking Group Captain Shukla and three others blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in the US on June 25. The crew returned to Earth on July 15. Group Captain Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space after Wing Commander (retired) Rakesh Sharma travelled to space as part of a Soviet mission in 1984.