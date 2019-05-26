West Bengal HS Results 2019 Tomorrow; Details Here

West Bengal HS results 2019 will be available on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal HS results 2019: WBCHSE or West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the HS result or Higher Secondary results for Class 12 students on May 27. According to Board Dr. Mahua Das, President, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the results of Higher Secondary examination conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 27, Monday at 10 a.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 76 floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. Students can get their HS results through websites, SMS, Mobile App from 11 a.m, according to the Board. The WBCHSE HS results' details will be available on wbresults.nic.in (official results website of West Bengal education boards) and wbchse.nic.in (official website of the Council).

West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced this week.

The council in a press release asked all the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 10.30 a.m. onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day.

The West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) examination began on February 26 and continued till March 13.

In 2018, WBCHSE 12th result was announced on June 8. Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared in the High School examination last year out of which 83.75 per cent passed.

Last year, the state topper, Granthan Sengupta, was from Arts stream and had scored 99.2 per cent marks. Second topper, Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, was from Science stream and has scored 98.6%. There are two third toppers with 98% marks.

West Bengal HS results 2019: List of websites

The West Bengal HS results will be released on following websites:

Details about the HS results will also available on the official website of the Council, wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal HS results 2019: SMS service

The West Bengal HS results will be available through these SMS services:

West Bengal HS results 2019: App

Candidates may pre-register their roll numbers and mobile numbers on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.

Candidates may download the mobile app from www.results.shiksha to view the WB HS results.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the Madhyamik or Class 10 results with 86.07 pass per cent on May 21.

The pass percentage was higher in Madhyamik examination in recent years, Dr. Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Board President, said in a press meet held to announce class 10th results on Tuesday.

Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore emerged as the state topper after scoring 694 marks out of 700, a whopping 99.14 per cent. The second topper scored 691 and the third and four ranked received 689 and 687 marks respectively.

