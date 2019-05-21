West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education To Release Class 12 Result Next Week

West Bengal HS result will be released next week on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release class 12 results on May 27, 2019. The result will be announced in a press conference which will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. The Council will release more information about West Bengal Higher Secondary result later on the Council's official website.

The Council will release marks sheets and documents on the same day to respective institutes.

The official notification for West Bengal HS Result says, "All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day."

In 2018, WBCHSE 12th result was announced on June 8. Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared in the High School examination last year out of which 83.75 per cent passed.

The state topper, Granthan Sengupta, was from Arts stream and had scored 99.2 per cent marks. Second topper, Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, was from Science stream and has scored 98.6%. There are two third toppers with 98% marks.

West Bengal madhyamik results have already been declared. The pass percentage recorded this year are a marginal improvement from last year. Topper, Sougata Das, scored 99.94 per cent marks.

