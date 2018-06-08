West Bengal High School Result Announced; Topper From Arts Stream, Scores 99.2 Per Cent

West BEngal HS result 2018 announced. Result available at result website www.wbresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: June 08, 2018 10:36 IST
New Delhi: WBCHSE high school result has been declared and will be available on the official website for students to check at 10:30 am. The result was announced at 10:00 am in a press conference. The result for Madhyamik exam was announced on June 6, 2018. Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared in the High School examination. The pass percentage for High School students is 83.75 per cent. The state topper, Granthan Sengupta, is from Arts stream and has scored 99.2%. Second topper, Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, is from Science stream and has scored 98.6%. 

There are two third toppers with 98% marks. East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts have scored more than 90% pass percentage. 2,50,961 students have secured first division in the high school exam. 

West Bengal HS Result 2018 Announced: Live Update

WBCHSE High School Result 2018: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

The result is available on any of the following websites:
www.wbresults.nic.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.schools9.com
www.westbengalonline.in
www.knowyourresult.com

Students can also check their result through SMS: WB12 <space> Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888. 

