West Bengal High School Result Announced; Topper From Arts Stream, Scores 99.2 Per Cent

There are two third toppers with 98% marks. East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts have scored more than 90% pass percentage. 2,50,961 students have secured first division in the high school exam.
West Bengal HS Result 2018 Announced: Live Update
WBCHSE High School Result 2018: How To Check?
Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
The result is available on any of the following websites:
www.wbresults.nic.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.schools9.com
www.westbengalonline.in
www.knowyourresult.com
CommentsStudents can also check their result through SMS: WB12 <space> Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.
