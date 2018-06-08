West Bengal HS Result: WBCHSE 12th Result Today At Wbresults.nic.in: Live Update

Students who are eagerly awaiting their class 12th result, can check live updates for result declaration here.
WBCHSE High School Result 2018: Live Updates
June 8, 8:45 am: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 was announced on June 6, 2018.
June 8, 8:30 am: The press conference for result declaration will be held at Rabindra Milan Manch, 7th Floor Vidyasagar Bhawan of the Council.
June 8, 8:15 am: West Bengal High School result will be announced at 10:00 am in a press conference.
June 8, 8:00 am: More than 8 lakh students had appeared in the West Bengal high school board examination this year. The exam concluded on April 11.
June 8, 7:45 am: The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 were released on June 6, 2018.
