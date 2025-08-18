One Killed In Bomb Blast Near School In West Bengal, Probe Underway

One person was killed in a bomb explosion outside a school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The blast occurred in front of Madhyamgram High School in the Madhyamgram police station area early in the morning, they said.

Superintendent of Police of Barasat police district, Pratiksha Jharkhariya, said the explosion left one person critically injured and he was taken to Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Further investigation is underway," the SP said, without divulging further details.

West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh visited the spot and said the police were probing the matter.

The victim, police sources said, was a resident of another state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)