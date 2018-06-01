West Bengal Class 12 Result Date, Time Confirmed WBCHSE has confirmed the date and time of declaring the HS result.

WB HS Result 2018 can be checked at wbresults.nic.in. The result will also be hosted by third party websites. Candidates can also check their results by pre-registering for the SMS services.



After the 12th board results are announced, Calcutta University and Jadavpur University begin the admission process for degree programs.



West Bengal HS Result 2018 will be declared next week. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education ( WBCHSE ) has confirmed the date and time of declaring the class 12 result. The higher secondary exam result in the State will be declared by the Council on June 8, 2018 at 10.00 am. The result will be announced in a press conference which will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha 7th floor Vidyasagar Bhavan of WBCHSE. The Council has asked the school heads to collect the HS mark sheets and officials documents supporting the HS result 2018 from their respective distribution camp from 10.30 am on the same day.WB HS Result 2018 can be checked at wbresults.nic.in. The result will also be hosted by third party websites. Candidates can also check their results by pre-registering for the SMS services.As of now no confirmation has been received for the West Bengal Madhyamik result or the class 10 result. This year more students had registered for the Madhyamik examination in West Bengal than last year. As per reports, about 11,02,921 students had registered for the madhyamik examination. Out of the total registered candidates 6,21,366 were girls and 4,81,555 were boys. After the Madhyamik results are released,it will be available on the following websites: wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. After the 12th board results are announced, Calcutta University and Jadavpur University begin the admission process for degree programs.