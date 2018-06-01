West Bengal Class 12 Result Date, Time Confirmed

WB HS Result 2018 can be checked at wbresults.nic.in. The result will also be hosted by third party websites. Candidates can also check their results by pre-registering for the SMS services.
As of now no confirmation has been received for the West Bengal Madhyamik result or the class 10 result. This year more students had registered for the Madhyamik examination in West Bengal than last year. As per reports, about 11,02,921 students had registered for the madhyamik examination. Out of the total registered candidates 6,21,366 were girls and 4,81,555 were boys. After the Madhyamik results are released,it will be available on the following websites: wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
CommentsAfter the 12th board results are announced, Calcutta University and Jadavpur University begin the admission process for degree programs.
Click here for more Education News