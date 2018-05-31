West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Expected In June First Week @ Wbresults.nic.in West Bengal 10th or Madhyamik results will be announced in the first week of June.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Expected In June First Week New Delhi: West Bengal 10th or Madhyamik results will be announced in the first week of June. Earlier it was speculated that West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018 will be released by the end of May 2018. However, a source close to the West Bengal Madhyamik Board, told NDTV that the results will be released on the first week of June. The result will be released on the official West Bengal results website.



After the Madhyamik results are released,it will be available on the following websites: wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.



This year more students had registered for the Madhyamik examination in West Bengal than last year. As per reports, about 11,02,921 students had registered for the madhyamik examination. Out of the total registered candidates 6,21,366 were girls and 4,81,555 were boys.



The Madhyamik examinations were held form March 12 to March 21. Students who qualify in Madhyamik examinations will be eligible for admission to +2 or equivalent degrees.



While,



After the 12th board results are announced, Calcutta University and Jadavpur University begin the admission process for degree programs.



