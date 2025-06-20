West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Result To Be OUT Soon, Details Here

West Bengal JEE Result 2025 : The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to declare the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE-2025 was held on April 27, in two shifts. The first shift conducted Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift was held for Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: How To Download JEE Result ?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

Candidates must make sure to cross-check the identification details on the marksheet such as Candidate name, Roll number, Date of birth, Category and Gender. Also, the result specific details on the marksheet include:

Rank secured in WBJEE 2025

Total scores obtained

Individual scores in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

The WBJEE 2024 exam was held on April 28, 2024, and the results were declared on June 6, 2024.

The provisional key for WBJEE was released on May 9, 2025.