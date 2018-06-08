West Bengal HS Result 2018: WBCHSE 12th Result Today At Wbresults.nic.in West Bengal HS Result 2018 will be announced today at 10:00 am. The result will also be available on the official website and through SMS.

Share EMAIL PRINT West Bengal HS Result 2018: WBCHSE 12th Result Today At Wbresults.nic.in New Delhi: will be announced today. The result will be announced in a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha at Vidyasagar Bhawan of the Council at 10:00 am. The result will subsequently be uploaded on the official results website for West Bengal examinations. The



will be available on the official website as well as a few third party result hosting websites. The list of websites where students can check WBSCHE 12th result are listed below: www.wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.schools9.com

www.westbengalonline.in

www.knowyourresult.com

Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. To receive result through SMS, send an SMS in the following format:



WB12 <space> Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.



All the heads of higher education institutions can collect the original marks sheets of the students and original documents from their respective distribution camps from 10:30 am onwards. The Council has released the list of distribution camp on its website.



Click here for more



Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888. All the heads of higher education institutions can collect the original marks sheets of the students and original documents from their respective distribution camps from 10:30 am onwards. The Council has released the list of distribution camp on its website.Click here for more Education News West Bengal 12th result 2018 will be announced today. The result will be announced in a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha at Vidyasagar Bhawan of the Council at 10:00 am. The result will subsequently be uploaded on the official results website for West Bengal examinations. The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 was announced on June 6. West Bengal High School result will be available on the official website as well as a few third party result hosting websites. The list of websites where students can check WBSCHE 12th result are listed below:Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. To receive result through SMS, send an SMS in the following format:WB12 NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter