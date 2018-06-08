West Bengal HS Result 2018: WBCHSE 12th Result Today At Wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal High School result will be available on the official website as well as a few third party result hosting websites. The list of websites where students can check WBSCHE 12th result are listed below:
- www.wbresults.nic.in
- www.exametc.com
- www.indiaresults.com
- www.schools9.com
- www.westbengalonline.in
- www.knowyourresult.com
Students will also be able to check their result through SMS. To receive result through SMS, send an SMS in the following format:
WB12 <space> Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.
CommentsAll the heads of higher education institutions can collect the original marks sheets of the students and original documents from their respective distribution camps from 10:30 am onwards. The Council has released the list of distribution camp on its website.
