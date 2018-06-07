Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal HS examination this year that was concluded on April 11.
West Bengal HS Results 2018: How to check your results
West Bengal HS Result 2018 Soon @ Wbresults.nic.in; Know How To Check
The students who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS examinations in March and April this year may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBCHSE results, wbresutls.nic.in
Step 2 : Click on the results link
Step 3 : Enter your exam registration details required there
Step 4 : Submit the details and check your results
WBCHSE has provided several websites to access the results from June 8, 10.30 am.
The WBCHSE results will be available on these third party websites:
West Bengal HS results to be published tomorrow. Here are list of websites where you can check your Class 12 results: pic.twitter.com/o7Tassm4oe- generalknowledge (@gkindian) June 7, 2018
examresults.com
exametc.com
indiaresults.com
schools9.com
jagranjosh.com
results.shiksha
westbengal.shiksha
westbengalonline.in
school.gradeup.co
timesofindia.com.
West Bengal CHSE HS result 2018 can be availed using the SMS services provided by different agencies.
The West Bengal HS candidates may send SMS to 5676750 in following format and access their results:
WB12<Space>Roll No
There is one more SMS service, the WB HS students may send the SMS to the number 58888, following this format:
WB12<Space>Roll No.
CommentsThe candidates may also pre-register their roll no. and mobile no. on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.
Click here for more Education News