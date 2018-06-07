West Bengal HS Result 2018 Soon @ Wbresults.nic.in; Know How To Check

West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata will publish the HS results or Higher Secondary Examination - 2018 results on June 8, i.e, tomorrow.

West Bengal HS result 2018: West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata will publish the HS results or Higher Secondary Examination - 2018 results on June 8, i.e, tomorrow. According to WBCHSE council, the WBCHSE HS or Higher Secondary or Class 12 results will be declared on Friday at 10 a.m. in a Press Conference which has been scheduled to be held at the council headquarters at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan. For the students who have appeared in the West Bengal HS examinations, the results will be later published online at wbresults.nic.in and also on several other websites. West Bengal Madhyamik result was released yesterday.

Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal HS examination this year that was concluded on April 11.
 

West Bengal HS Results 2018: How to check your results

The students who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS examinations in March and April this year may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBCHSE results, wbresutls.nic.in
Step 2 : Click on the results link
Step 3 : Enter your exam registration details required there
Step 4 : Submit the details and check your results

WBCHSE has provided several websites to access the results from June 8, 10.30 am.

The WBCHSE results will be available on these third party websites:
examresults.com
exametc.com
indiaresults.com
schools9.com
jagranjosh.com
results.shiksha
westbengal.shiksha
westbengalonline.in
school.gradeup.co 
timesofindia.com.

West Bengal CHSE HS result 2018 can be availed using the SMS services provided by different agencies.

The West Bengal HS candidates may send SMS to 5676750 in following format and access their results:

WB12<Space>Roll No

There is one more SMS service, the WB HS students may send the SMS to the number 58888, following this format:

WB12<Space>Roll No.

The candidates may also pre-register their roll no. and mobile no. on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.

