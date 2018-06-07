West Bengal HS Result 2018 Soon @ Wbresults.nic.in; Know How To Check West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata will publish the HS results or Higher Secondary Examination - 2018 results on June 8, i.e, tomorrow.

Around 8.26 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal HS examination this year that was concluded on April 11.

The students who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS examinations in March and April this year may follow these steps to check their results:



Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBCHSE results, wbresutls.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the results link

Step 3 : Enter your exam registration details required there

Step 4 : Submit the details and check your results



WBCHSE has provided several websites to access the results from June 8, 10.30 am.



The WBCHSE results will be available on these third party websites: West Bengal HS results to be published tomorrow. Here are list of websites where you can check your Class 12 results: pic.twitter.com/o7Tassm4oe - generalknowledge (@gkindian) June 7, 2018

examresults.com

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

schools9.com

jagranjosh.com

results.shiksha

westbengal.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

school.gradeup.co

timesofindia.com.



West Bengal CHSE HS result 2018 can be availed using the SMS services provided by different agencies.



The West Bengal HS candidates may send SMS to 5676750 in following format and access their results:



WB12<Space>Roll No



There is one more SMS service, the WB HS students may send the SMS to the number 58888, following this format:



WB12<Space>Roll No.



The candidates may also pre-register their roll no. and mobile no. on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.



