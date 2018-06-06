WBCHSE HS 12th Results On June 8 @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Details Here West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education, Kolkata will release the results of Higher Secondary Examination - 2018 on June 8.

Share EMAIL PRINT The West Bengal HS results 2018 will be released online at wbresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS Results 2018: WBCHSE or West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education, Kolkata will release the results of Higher Secondary Examination - 2018 on June 8. According the council, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will publish the WBCHSE HS or Higher Secondary or



According to reports, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for West Bengal Class 12 examinations.



It asked all the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 a.m. onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day. Students can also get their results through the following websites, SMS, USSD.

WBCHSE HS Results 2018: Where to check your results

Access your results following these modes:



West Bengal CHSE HS Result 2018: List of Websites



The results can be accessed from the official website, wbresults.nic.in from June 8, 10.30 am.

The WBCHSE results will also be available on third party websites like, www.examresults.com, www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.schools9.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.results.shiksha, www.westbengal.shiksha, www.westbengalonline.in, www.school.gradeup.co and www.timesofindia.com.



West Bengal CHSE HS Result 2018: SMS Service



The West Bengal HS candidates may send SMS to 5676750 in following format and access their results:



WB12<Space>Roll No



There is one more SMS service, the WB HS students may send the SMS to the number 58888, following this format:



WB12<Space>Roll No.



The candidates may pre-register their roll no. and mobile no. on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS.



West Bengal Madhyamik result has been declared today and is now available on the official website as well. The overall pass percentage this year is 85.49% in West Bengal Madhyamik resutls. Top three regions in terms of pass percentage is East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Kolkata.



More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam which was conducted in March. The marks sheets of qualified students will be available at the respective institutes shortly.



