Indigenous Group's Protest Outside Bangladesh Mission And A '1971' Reminder

Hundreds of indigenous youth and students on Friday staged a protest in front of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, condemning recent alleged threats and derogatory remarks made by Hasnat Abdullah, a Bangladeshi leader of the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP).

The demonstration was organised by the Youth TIPRA Federation (YTF), one of Tripura's largest tribal youth organisations. The protesters expressed strong resentment over Abdullah's statement, where he warned that if India attempts to destabilise Bangladesh, Dhaka could retaliate by supporting efforts to isolate India's northeastern "seven sister" states.

Abdullah is the former convener of the Students Against Discrimination movement that led the 2024 student-people's uprising in Bangladesh.

During the protest, the indigenous youth and students also raised slogans against Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus. However, they were restrained by the security personnel who were outside the Deputy High Commission Office.

A 1971 Reminder To Bangladeshi Leader

Addressing Friday's protest, YTF president Suraj Debbarma said that the new generation in Bangladesh appeared to have forgotten that the country was formed with India's support and the sacrifices of the Indian Army during the 1971 Liberation War. "Today, they are portraying India as an enemy, which is deeply unfortunate," he said.

Debbarma also referred to earlier remarks allegedly made by a former Bangladeshi Army officer about separating Northeast India, connected to the mainland by the narrow Siliguri Corridor.

Debbarma said the protest was meant to remind Dhaka that the Northeast does not have access to the sea and warned against actions that could "force reactions from the Tiprasa people."

Earlier this year, the YTF president led a massive protest at the India-Bangladesh border in South Tripura's Belonia town against what he described as the illegal construction of an embankment by Bangladesh along the international border.

Debbarma urged the central government to ensure strict protection of the over 4,000-km-long border with Bangladesh. He added that if the Centre failed to do so, indigenous people should be empowered to safeguard their land and interests.