West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Where To Check WBCHSE Results Once Declared

West Bengal Board Class 12 Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 . Students can check their results on the official WBCHSE website, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, once they are released.

The WB Board 2025 HS Class 12 exams were started on March 3 and concluded on March 18, 2025.

They will be required to enter their login details to access the results. Candidates are encouraged to visit the WBCHSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

West Bengal Board Higher Secondary Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE: wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "West Bengal Board Higher Secondary Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The West Bengal Board Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference



West Bengal Board Class 12 Result 2024: Highlights

Last year, WBCHSE announced the Class 12 results on May 8. A total of 90 per cent of students passed the exam. There were 7,55,324 regular candidates who appeared in the HS exam. Notably, 40.92% of students achieved a score of 60% or higher. Furthermore, 22.38% of students secured 70% or above, while 8.47% scored 80% or higher. The top performers comprised 1.23% of students who achieved an impressive 90% or higher.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.