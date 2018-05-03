WBSCTE Diploma Results Declared @ Webscte.co.in; Check Now

WBSCTE Diploma Results: How to check
Follow these steps:
- Go to the official website of WBSCTE, webscte.co.in
- Click on the results link (click on "Click here to visit")
- Enter your roll number
- Click on "Check result" and check your results
The statement of provisional result of the students appeared in the WBSCTE diploma examinations will be issued from the Council's Office at 110 S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 on and from May 03, 2018. The Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result.
However, according to a statement from WBSCTE, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018.
The results of the students of few institutes have been kept 'Incomplete' and/or 'Withheld' due to some unavoidable circumstances, which will be declared shortly, said the statement.
WBSCTE Results Statistics:
CommentsNumber of Students: 80,048
Number of Passed Students: 68,879
Number of Students Failed: 1951
Number of Students whose results were withheld: 1951
Students with backlogs: 4731
