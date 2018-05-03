WBSCTE Diploma Result Today For Odd Semesters

WBSCTE result of Diploma odd semester will be declared for the exam held in December 2017. For the examination held in May 2017, the results were declared in September 2017.

WBSCTE Diploma Results: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development, commonly known as WBSCTE, will declare the odd semester result of Diploma courses. The result of Diploma in Engineering / Technology will be declared for the exam held in December 2017. For the examination held in May 2017, the results were declared in September 2017. Students who had appeared for the exam in December 2017 can check their result at the official website of WBSCTE at webscte.co.in. Students can also check the result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.shiksha.

Students can collect the statement of provisional result of the Diploma exam from the Council's office. 'The  Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18)  will  also  be  issued  along  with  the  statement  of  provisional result.  However,  the  mark  sheets  of  the  students  who  appeared  in  the Diploma  in  Engineering  /  Technology  (1st,  3rd  &  5th  Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018,' reads the official notification.

Students are suggested to monitor the websites mentioned above for timely updates on the result.

