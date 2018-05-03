WBSCTE Diploma Result Today For Odd Semesters

Students can collect the statement of provisional result of the Diploma exam from the Council's office. 'The Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result. However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018,' reads the official notification.
CommentsStudents are suggested to monitor the websites mentioned above for timely updates on the result.
