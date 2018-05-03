WBSCTE Diploma Result Today For Odd Semesters WBSCTE result of Diploma odd semester will be declared for the exam held in December 2017. For the examination held in May 2017, the results were declared in September 2017.

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development, commonly known as WBSCTE, will declare the odd semester result of Diploma courses. The result of Diploma in Engineering / Technology will be declared for the exam held in December 2017. For the examination held in May 2017, the results were declared in September 2017. Students who had appeared for the exam in December 2017 can check their result at the official website of WBSCTE at webscte.co.in. Students can also check the result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.shiksha.



Students can collect the statement of provisional result of the Diploma exam from the Council's office. 'The Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result. However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018,' reads the official notification.



Students are suggested to monitor the websites mentioned above for timely updates on the result.



