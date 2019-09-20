West Bengal Releases Result For Vlll+/X+ STC Level Exam Held In July

WBSCTE has released result for Vlll+/X+ STC Level exam held in July

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development, today, announced the result for Vlll+/X+ STC level examination July 2019. The result is available on the Council's official website and results website for examinations conducted by West Bengal government bodies. Students can check their result after providing their roll numbers and date of birth.

The Council is a statutory body which administers and examines vocational courses in West Bengal. The courses offered by the Council at (VIII+) STC level include courses in agriculture, business, home science, business and commerce, and paramedical.

Students enrolled in this course can check their result on the Council's official website by providing just their roll number. They would find the result link under the 'Examination Results' provided in the Student's Corner section of the website.

Otherwise students can also check their result from the official results portal - 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students can click on the result link and then view their result after submitting their exam roll number and date of birth.

