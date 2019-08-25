Company Secretaries (CS) Exam Result Today

The Company Secretaries (CS) results will be released at the official website of ICSI.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive and CS Professional exam results today. The Company Secretaries (CS) results will be released at the official website of ICSI.

Candidates who took the CS Executive exam should download the mark statement from the website. ICSI will not send the physical copy of the mark statement to candidates.

However for CS Professional exam the mark statement will be sent to candidates via post.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," reads the result notice released by ICSI.

Apart from the qualifying status, the individual candidate's break up of marks will also be released. The institute will also release the list of top 25 students.

ICSI CS Foundation result was declared on July 25. A total of 387 candidates share the top 25 positions in the ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam held in June.

In another development, the ICSI has decided to waive full fee for students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The fee waiver scheme will be effective from September 1.

