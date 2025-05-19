ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link; Exam From June 1

ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional exams scheduled to be held in June 2025. Candidates who have registered for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website. The admit card will remain available for download until the exam day. The exams are scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including:

Name

Photograph and signature

Registration number

Stage of examination

Examination centre (name, address, and code)

Syllabus

Optional subject

Medium and module/group of examination

Exam dates and timings

Paper-wise exemption(s), if granted

ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Enter your registration number on the login portal

Your e-admit card will appear on the screen

Verify all the details carefully

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates must read the exam-related instructions mentioned on the admit card thoroughly.

In case of any discrepancy or query, they should immediately contact the Institute at enroll@icsi.edu.