ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link; Exam From June 1

ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card: The exams are scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.
ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional exams scheduled to be held in June 2025. Candidates who have registered for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website. The admit card will remain available for download until the exam day. The exams are scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including:
- Name
- Photograph and signature
- Registration number
- Stage of examination
- Examination centre (name, address, and code)
- Syllabus
- Optional subject
- Medium and module/group of examination
- Exam dates and timings
- Paper-wise exemption(s), if granted
ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website - icsi.edu
- Enter your registration number on the login portal
- Your e-admit card will appear on the screen
- Verify all the details carefully
- Download and print the admit card for future reference
Candidates must read the exam-related instructions mentioned on the admit card thoroughly.
In case of any discrepancy or query, they should immediately contact the Institute at enroll@icsi.edu.