ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result Declared, Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

ICSI CSEET July 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 results today, Wednesday, July 16, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their subject-wise marks and e-result-cum-marks statement from the official website - icsi.edu.

The CSEET July 2025 examination was conducted in remote-proctored mode on July 5 and July 7, and the results have been announced exactly as per the pre-notified schedule.

Key Highlights

Result Declared: July 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM

Exam Dates: July 5 and July 7, 2025

Official Website: icsi.edu

Direct Result Link: CSEET Result July 2025 (website may be slow due to high traffic)



How to Check ICSI CSEET 2025 Result

Visit icsi.edu

Click on the "CSEET July 2025 Result" link on the homepage

Enter your CSEET credentials (e.g., registration number and date of birth)

Submit and view your subject-wise scorecard

Download and save the e-result-cum-marks statement for future reference

ICSI will not send any physical copy of the result via post. Candidates must download it from the official website.

CSEET Exam Pattern And Passing Criteria

The CSEET comprises four papers

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude

To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Next Steps: CSEET November 2025 Registration Open

While the July session results are now live, the online registration for the November 2025 CSEET session is already underway. Interested candidates can apply through:

• ICSI Official Website: icsi.edu

• ICSI SMASH Portal: smash.icsi.edu

• Last Date to Apply: October 15, 2025

Candidates facing delays in accessing the result portal are advised to wait and try again after a short while, as high traffic may affect website performance.