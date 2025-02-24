CS Professional, Executive Programme Exam Results On Feb 25; Check Timings

ICSI CS Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations tomorrow, February 25.

The Professional Programme results are expected to be released at 11am, followed by the Executive Programme results at 2pm. The results, including subject-wise marks, will be available on the ICSI website, icsi.edu. These results are for December 2024 session (2017 and 2022 syllabi).

Executive Programme candidates will be able to download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement from the website, while Professional Programme candidates will receive a physical copy via mail. Candidates are advised to contact the institute if they do not receive their physical copies within 30 days of the result announcement.

"The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the institute's website, www.icsi.edu, immediately after the declaration of results for candidates to download for reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the official notice states.

ICSI CS December 2024 Result: Steps To Download

Visit ICSI's official website, icsi.edu.

Go to the "Latest Updates" section, which will lead to a new page.

Find and click on the direct link to download the result.

Enter login credentials and submit them.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

The ICSI CS December 2024 examinations were conducted from December 21 to 30. Along with the results, the institute will also release the toppers' list.

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam

Additionally, ICSI has announced that the next Professional and Executive Programme examinations (Syllabus 2017 & 2022 for Professional, and Syllabus 2022 for Executive) will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025. The exams will take place in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes, from 9 am to 9:15 am, to read the question paper. The registration window is set to open on February 26, 2025.