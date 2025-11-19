Advertisement

ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test 2025: Result Out On Nov 20, Download Link Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be released right after the declaration of CSEET results tomorrow, November 20, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
ICSI CSEET 2025: The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result along with candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks tomorrow, November 20, 2025 at 2 pm, according to the official notification. Candidates who appeared for the examination on November 8 and November 10, 2025 can check and download the result and e-Result-cum-Marks Statement on the official website of the institute icsi.edu, once released.

The examination was held in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on "CSEET Results" under the "Student" section.
  • Then, click on "CSEET Examination Result, November, 2025".
  • Enter your application number and date of birth and click "Submit".
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "ICSI CSEET 2025 November Result".

Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

  • Business Communication
  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
  • Economic and Business Environment
  • Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.

