ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test 2025: Result Out On Nov 20, Download Link Here

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result along with candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks tomorrow, November 20, 2025 at 2 pm, according to the official notification. Candidates who appeared for the examination on November 8 and November 10, 2025 can check and download the result and e-Result-cum-Marks Statement on the official website of the institute icsi.edu, once released.

The examination was held in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on "CSEET Results" under the "Student" section.

Then, click on "CSEET Examination Result, November, 2025".

Enter your application number and date of birth and click "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "ICSI CSEET 2025 November Result".

Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.