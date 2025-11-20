ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Result Out At 2 PM, Download Directly Here

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today, November 20, 2025 at 2 pm.The result will be released along with candidate's subject-wise marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website icsi.edu. The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be made available to candiates on the same day after the declaration of results.

Direct Link To Download - "ICSI CSEET November Result Download Link 2025"

Candidates are required to score aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper to qualify the Company Secretary entrance exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The examination was held on November 8 and November 10, 2025 in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time.

ICSI CSEET November Result: Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

The use of calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET examination was not allowed, as mentioned by the institute earlier during clarification on the same.

CSEET is held four times a year — in January, May, July, and November — giving students multiple entry points into the Company Secretary course. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Company Secretary qualification is considered equivalent to a postgraduate degree, adding to its academic and professional significance.