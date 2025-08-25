ICSI Company Secretary 2025 June Exam Results For Professional Programme Released, Direct Link Here

ICSI CS 2025 June Exam Results Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS Professional Programme results of the June 2025 session. Candidates can doownload the results by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

For the Professional Programme, a physical copy of the marks statement will also be sent to the registered postal address of the candidates. If any candidate does not receive the marks statement within 30 days, they must immediately contact the institute by writing to exam@icsi.edu with their details.

Steps To Download ICSI CS June 2025 Result

Students can easily download their results by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled 'ICSI CS June 2025 Result'.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4. Submit the details, and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Results Here

Candidates are advised to keep a safe and secure copy of their results for future reference and applications. Since the CS exam is a multi-stage process, it's essential for students to plan ahead and start preparing early for the next attempt, scheduled for December 2025, if they intend to appear.

To stay updated on the latest notifications, announcements, and developments, students should regularly check the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), as all important information will be published there first. By doing so, students can ensure they don't miss any critical deadlines or updates that may impact their exam preparation or application process.