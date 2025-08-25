ICSI Company Secretary 2025 June Exam Live Updates: Result Releasing Today At This Time, Official Link Here

ICSI CS June 2025 Live Updates: ICSI Company Secretary 2025 The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the CS Professional and Executive Programme results of the June 2025 session. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their scores on the official website, icsi.edu, once the results are out.

When Will The ICSI CS June 2025 Results Be Declared?

The results for both programmes will be announced on August 25, 2025. The CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and 2022) results will be available at 11:00 AM, while the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will be released later in the day at 2:00 PM. Along with the scorecard, candidates can also view their subject-wise marks breakup directly on the official portal.



• Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 And 2022): 11 AM

• Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022): 2 PM

What About The Result-Cum-Marks Statement?

For the Executive Programme, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded on the official website right after the results are declared. No physical copy will be issued, so candidates must download and save it for their records.

For the Professional Programme, a physical copy of the marks statement will be sent to the registered postal address of the candidates. If any candidate does not receive the marks statement within 30 days, they must immediately contact the institute by writing to exam@icsi.edu with their details.

When Will The Next ICSI CS Exam Be Held?

The next set of exams for both the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will take place from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Online application forms, along with the required exam fee, will be available from August 26, 2025 onwards. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the given deadlines to avoid late fees.

How To Check ICSI CS June 2025 Result?

Students can easily download their results by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled 'ICSI CS June 2025 Result'.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4. Submit the details, and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

What Should Candidates Do Next?

Once released, candidates must keep a copy of their results safely for use in future applications and reference. Since the CS exam is conducted in stages, students should also start preparing early for the December 2025 attempt if they plan to appear. For the latest notifications and updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website of ICSI, as all announcements will be made there first.