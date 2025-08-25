ICSI Company Secretary Professional, Executive June 2025 Exam Results Declared, Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional and Executive Programme June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their scores online at the official website, icsi.edu.

Along with the overall scorecard, students will also be able to access a subject-wise marks breakup. The institute has clarified that the availability of result documents will differ for Executive and Professional programmes.

For those in the Executive Programme, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded on the official portal immediately after the declaration. Candidates must download and preserve it as no hard copies will be dispatched. On the other hand, Professional Programme candidates will receive a physical copy of the marks statement by post at their registered addresses. If any candidate does not receive it within 30 days, they are advised to contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu.

Meanwhile, ICSI has also released the schedule for the next round of examinations. The CS Professional and Executive exams (Syllabus 2022) are set to take place between December 22 and December 29, 2025. Application forms will open from August 26, 2025, and students are urged to complete registrations within the timeline to avoid late fees.

How To Download ICSI CS June 2025 Result?

Step 1. Visit icsi.edu.

Step 2. Click on "ICSI CS June 2025 Result" on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter roll number and registration number.

Step 4. Submit details to view the result.

Step 5. Download and save the scorecard.

Candidates should secure a copy of their results for future use and start early preparation if attempting the December 2025 session. All further notifications will be issued on the official website.