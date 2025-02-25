Company Secretary Results Verification Facility To Be Activated Tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the CS Professional Programme exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result including subject-wise marks on the ICSI website, icsi.edu. Applicants who are not satisfied with the scores can apply for verification of marks from February 26 to March 18, 2025. The verification of marks can be applied through SMASH portal login account by paying a requisite fee of Rs 250 per subject (non-refundable).

"In terms of Regulation 42 (2) of the Company Secretaries Regulations, 1982 as in force, a candidate may apply for 'Verification of Marks' in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs 250 per subject (non-refundable)," reads an official notification by the ICSI.

The guidelines/information regarding verification of marks are available on the website of the Institute at: https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Guidelines_Providing_VOM.pdf

The candidate should apply for verification of marks through their respective SMASH portal account only. The interested candidates can access the following link to apply: https://smash.icsi.edu/scripts/login.aspx

The ICSI CS December 2024 examinations were conducted from December 21 to 30.

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam

Additionally, ICSI has announced that the next Professional and Executive Programme examinations (Syllabus 2017 & 2022 for Professional, and Syllabus 2022 for Executive) from June 1 to June 10, 2025. The exams will take place in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm.