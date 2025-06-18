ICSI CSEET November 2025: Registration Opens, Apply By October 15; Exam On November 8

CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially opened the registration window for the CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) November 2025 session. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam online via the official registration portal: smash.icsi.edu.

The last date to complete the registration process is October 15, 2025, and the exam is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2025, in remote proctored mode.

CSEET November 2025: Key Highlights

Registration Deadline: October 15, 2025

Exam Date: November 8, 2025

Exam Duration: 120 minutes

Exam Mode: Remote Proctored (Online from home)

Registration Fee: Rs 2,000

Qualifying Marks: 50% aggregate with at least 40% in each subject

Negative Marking: No

Who Can Apply?

Students who have either passed or are currently appearing for their Class 12 board examinations are eligible to register for the CSEET.

However, certain categories of candidates are exempted from taking the CSEET. These include:

Graduates with at least 50% marks

Postgraduates

Candidates who have passed the ICSI Foundation Programme

Final passed candidates from ICAI (Chartered Accountants) and ICMAI (Cost Accountants)

Exempted candidates can directly apply for the CS Executive Programme.

Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

The exam is conducted in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time. However, candidates must note that use of calculators, writing materials, notebooks, or papers is strictly prohibited during the exam.

The CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the UGC, the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.

Aspiring Company Secretaries are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline and thoroughly prepare for the exam as per the updated pattern and rules.